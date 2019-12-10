Opelika police say they are investigating a claim that a school staff member assaulted an elementary school student Monday.
Police received the complaint about 3 p.m. Monday from the parent of a student at Carver Primary School.
Opelika police are investigating the report, as is the Department of Human Resources and Opelika City Schools.
Police are not releasing the names, ages, relationships and details of the case due to its sensitive nature and in order to maintain the integrity of the investigation, a press statement said.
Police ask anyone with firsthand information about the incident to call the Opelika Police Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers can remain anonymous.
