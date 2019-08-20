The Opelika Police Department is investigating a burglary of an area business.
Opelika police responded to a business located in the 1500 block of Old Columbus Road on Aug. 11 in reference to a burglary, police said in a Tuesday morning news release.
A video camera captured the suspect enter the business through the window, walk to the camera and remove it from the wall, said police.
Police describe the suspect as a skinny white male who is about 5-feet 8-inches tall to 6-feet tall and weighing about 150 pounds. The suspect had a cloth covering the side and top of his head during the incident.
Another person entered through the front door once the camera was removed from the wall. The items stolen during the incident were from the office, said police.
Police ask if anyone with information on this incident to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.