Opelika Police Department logo
Submitted by the Opelika Police Department

Opelika police are investigating a Friday night robbery of an individual that was reported at about 9:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Dale Avenue.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Police describe the first suspect as a Hispanic male who was wearing all black clothing and a mask at the time of the incident.

Police describe the second suspect as a white male who was wearing a green jacket and blue jeans at the time of the incident.

Police ask if anyone has any information on this incident to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous.

Get Our Daily News and Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments