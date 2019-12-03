OPD logo
Submitted by the Opelika Police Department

A gunshot victim is recovering after a Monday night shooting in Opelika.

Opelika police responded to the 400 block of South Third Street at about 6:30 p.m. Monday to a report of a gunshot victim, said police.

The victim was taken to East Alabama Medical Center, where they received treatment for a non-life threatening injury, police added.

Police ask anyone with information on this case to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous.

