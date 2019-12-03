A gunshot victim is recovering after a Monday night shooting in Opelika.
Opelika police responded to the 400 block of South Third Street at about 6:30 p.m. Monday to a report of a gunshot victim, said police.
The victim was taken to East Alabama Medical Center, where they received treatment for a non-life threatening injury, police added.
Police ask anyone with information on this case to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.