Submitted by the Opelika Police Department

Opelika police are investigating a claim that a school staff member assaulted an elementary school student Monday.

Police received the complaint at about 3 p.m. Monday from a parent of a student at Carver Primary School.

Opelika police are investigating the report, as is the Department of Human Resources and Opelika City Schools.

Police are not releasing the names, ages, relationships and details of the case due to its sensitive nature and in order to maintain the integrity of the investigation, a press statement said.

Police ask anyone with firsthand information about the incident to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665. You may remain anonymous.

