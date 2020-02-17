OPD logo
Submitted by the Opelika Police Department

Opelika police are investigating a weekend armed robbery of an area gas station.

The robbery occurred at Citgo Gas Station, 1405 Geneva St., at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The two teenage suspects were armed with handguns, police said.

Police say the one suspect was last seen wearing an orange jacket with blue jeans and the other a black jacket with blue jeans.

No injuries were reported.

Police ask that anyone has information on this case to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous.

