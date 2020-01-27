A 29-year-old man is recovering after suffering a gunshot wound during the weekend.
Opelika police responded to a call of a gunshot victim in the 400 block of North 16th Place at about 11:45 p.m. Sunday.
Police located the victim upon arrival. The victim was taken to the emergency room at East Alabama Medical Center and received treatment for a non-life-threatening injury, police said.
The incident remains under investigation.
Police ask anyone with information to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665.
