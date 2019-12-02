OPD logo
Submitted by the Opelika Police Department

A gunshot victim is recovering at East Alabama Medical Center after suffering a wound during the weekend.

Opelika police responded to the hospital in reference to a gunshot victim at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police said.

Police determined that the incident occurred in the 600 block of Meadow Avenue. The victim required surgery but is in stable condition.

There are known suspects in the case, police added, which remains under investigation by Opelika police.

Police ask anyone with information on the incident to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous.

Get Our Daily News and Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments