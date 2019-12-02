A gunshot victim is recovering at East Alabama Medical Center after suffering a wound during the weekend.
Opelika police responded to the hospital in reference to a gunshot victim at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police said.
Police determined that the incident occurred in the 600 block of Meadow Avenue. The victim required surgery but is in stable condition.
There are known suspects in the case, police added, which remains under investigation by Opelika police.
Police ask anyone with information on the incident to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous.
