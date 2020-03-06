Opelika police want to talk to several people about a Feb. 28 burglary that happened at Mama Mocha’s Coffee, 715 First Ave.

Capt. Shane Healey issued a press release Friday, along with pictures of 7 people who may, or may not, be involved.

Anyone with information on this case, or who recognizes any of the people in the photographs, are asked to call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

