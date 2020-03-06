Opelika police want to talk to several people about a Feb. 28 burglary that happened at Mama Mocha’s Coffee, 715 First Ave.
Capt. Shane Healey issued a press release Friday, along with pictures of 7 people who may, or may not, be involved.
Anyone with information on this case, or who recognizes any of the people in the photographs, are asked to call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.