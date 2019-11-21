Opelika police are looking for a suspect who they believe stole two bottles of $400 tequila from a local ABC Beverages location.

An unknown suspect stole the two bottles of tequila from the ABC Beverages location at 3051 Frederick Rd., Suite 1, at about 4:26 p.m. on Nov. 14, said police.

Police describe the suspect as a black male who is about 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing a black vest and sweater with jeans.

The suspect left the store in a gray van believed to be Dodge Caravan traveling toward Auburn, added police.

Police ask anyone with information on this incident or who recognizes the suspect to call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665. You may wish to remain anonymous.

