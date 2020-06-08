Opelika police are looking for two suspects wanted in connection to a vehicle break-in.
Opelika police were notified of an unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property in progress at about 9:50 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of East Collinwood Circle, said police.
The caller told police they saw three subjects breaking into their vehicle. The subjects then fled the area, police said.
Officers were able to locate one of the subjects a short distance away. Lamerius Markel Bynum, 18, of Opelika, was then taken into custody and charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property, police said.
He was booked into the Lee County Jail.
Opelika detectives are still attempting to identify and locate the other two suspects, who were only described as black males in dark clothing, said police.
Police ask anyone with any information on this incident to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous.
