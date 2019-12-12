Opelika police arrested a local woman Wednesday after a report of an Carver Primary School student being assaulted by a staff member.
Gwendolyn Ingram, 60, was arrested around 3 p.m. on a warrant charging her with third-degree assault. She is identified on the school's website as a special education staffer.
Opelika City Schools said Ingram was placed on administrative leave, but it would not confirm her position at the school or provide further comment.
Police received a complaint Monday from a parent of a student at the school.
Opelika police, along with the Alabama Department of Human Resources and Opelika City Schools, began the investigation then and it is ongoing.
