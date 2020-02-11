A 35-year-old homeless man is facing charges in Opelika after witnesses say he was pulling on car door handles in a business parking lot.
Tavares Daron Warner, 35, was arrested and charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, Opelika police said Tuesday morning.
Police were notified of an unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft at AAA Bonding, 2214 Gateway Dr. Witnesses told police that they noticed a suspicious person pulling on door handles in the parking lot of the business, said police.
When officers arrived they made contact with Warner while still inside the victim’s car. Investigation into the incident followed and resulted in Warner being arrested and charged, police said.
Warner was booked into the Lee County Jail.
