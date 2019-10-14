The Opelika Police Department is responding after a citizen videoed an arrest of a juvenile, who ran away from the Lee County Youth Development Center earlier this month, and posted it to social media.
Opelika police arrested a juvenile on Pepperell Parkway near Spring Drive at about 12:59 p.m. Saturday, Opelika police said in a Monday afternoon news release.
“The juvenile was recently reported as a runaway from Lee County Youth Development Center and has an extensive record with juvenile court,” the release reads.
A juvenile pickup order was issued on Oct. 2 by the Lee County Juvenile Court, which led to the juvenile’s arrest, said police.
A portion of the arrest was videoed by a citizen and was then posted to Facebook; however, the citizen’s video did not capture the entire incident, police said.
“The incident has been reviewed at all levels,” said Opelika Police Chief John McEachern. “The Opelika Police Department takes any use of force seriously.
“All use of force incidents are reviewed per city and department policy. Our officer’s body-worn camera captured the contact in its entirety. The officer involved in this incident acted according to Opelika Police Department policy, Alabama state law, and current police best practices.”
Due to Alabama state law, Opelika police cannot release the video or any details of the arrest because a juvenile is involved, police said.
