The Opelika Police Department is searching for three suspects in an identity theft case.

Officers began investigating an identity theft case involving counterfeit checks in March. After watching a surveillance video, officers have descriptions of the three suspects, according to a Friday afternoon Opelika Police press release.

The first suspect in the video is an African-American female who was wearing a black and blue LaGrange High School T-shirt printed with “Granger”. She was also wearing a black toboggan, authorities said.

The second suspect is also an African-American female. She wore a blue “Alliance HR” shirt and khaki pants, the release said.

The third suspect is an African-American male who wore blue jeans and a dark sweatshirt.

The Opelika Police ask anyone with information to call the Detective Division (334-705-52220) or the Secret Witness Hotline (334-745-8665).

