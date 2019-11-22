The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects wanted in connection to numerous reports of fraudulent use of credit/debit cards and thefts.
Police received multiple reports of fraudulent use of credit/debit card and theft from the Eagle 280, 1700 Capps Landing, between Oct. 30 and Nov. 1.
The two suspects used multiple credit cards encoded with multiple victims’ stolen credit card numbers to purchase various items. The suspects were occupying a white Toyota Camry with a Georgia or Florida tag at the time of the incidents, said police.
Police describe the first suspect as a black male who is between 5-feet 7-inches and 5-feet 10-inches tall and weighing about 250 pounds. He has a close haircut and a goatee.
Police describe the second suspect as a black male who is between 5-feet 9-inches and 5-feet 11-inches tall and weighing about 150-170 pounds. He has a close-cut beard and mustache with a high-top fade.
Police ask anyone who recognizes these suspects to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665. You may wish to remain anonymous.
