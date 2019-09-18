An Opelika psychiatrist is facing new federal drug charges in connection to writing illegitimate prescriptions at two office locations.
U.S. Attorney Louis V. Franklin Sr.’s Office issued a superseding indictment to Dr. James Henry Edwards III, 72, of Fairhope, Wednesday charging him with two additional counts unlawfully distributing controlled substance by writing medically illegitimate prescriptions, Doug Howard, spokesman with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Montgomery, told the Opelika-Auburn News.
Edwards was arrested July 11 after agents with the Drug Enforcement Agency served search warrants at his offices in Opelika and Gulf Shores.
He was indicted in July on three counts of unlawfully distributing controlled substance by writing medically illegitimate prescriptions.
The two new charges claim Edwards unlawfully distributed clonazepam and alprazolam, Howard said.
Edwards pleaded not guilty to the two new counts. His case, which was expected to go to trial in December, was granted continuance to another trial term.
A new trial date has not been set.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jonathan S. Ross, Megan A. Kirkpatrick and Alice S. LaCour are prosecuting the current federal case.
The original indictment
Edwards was indicted in late July on three counts of unlawfully distributing controlled substance by writing medically illegitimate prescriptions.
Among the drugs prosecutors say Edwards unlawfully prescribed are: alprazolam, commonly known as Xanax; dextroamphetamine-amphetamine, commonly known as Adderall; hydrocodone, commonly known as Norco, and Lortab; lisdexamfetamine, commonly known as Vyvanse; and diazepam, commonly known as Valium, a July release from Franklin’s Office says.
Edwards faces a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment on each of the three original counts if convicted. He also faces monetary penalties and restitution.
Previous investigation
Edwards was being investigated by the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners for more than a year before his arrest in connection to over-prescribing stimulant medications, according to a May 2018 "Order to Show Cause" filed by the board.
The board began an investigation of Edwards and had an expert review 12 patient records during the investigation, according to the Show Cause Order.
The investigation and the expert review revealed Edwards committed three violations that pertain to controlled substances, it states.
A January 2019 Joint Stipulation and Consent Order filed by the board states it interviewed Edwards in February 2018 regarding his prescribing of controlled substances.
The joint stipulation was entered into as a settlement between Edwards and the board as a compromise and to avoid further litigation, according to the document.
The document expressly states that Edwards denies the allegations in the Order to Show Cause and argues that he is not guilty of the allegations.
The board placed Edwards on probation for a minimum of two years. Also, the board lists 14 conditions to the agreement, including only prescribing stimulants to patients with ADHD and limiting the daily dosage of stimulants for ADHD patients, both adult and pediatric, according to the document.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.