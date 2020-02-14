Opelika Police Department logo
Submitted by the Opelika Police Department

A 27-year-old is recovering after suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in Opelika on Thursday morning.

Opelika police responded to a call of a shooting victim in the 100 block of Samford Court about 9:05 a.m.

Officers discovered an unidentified 27-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg when they arrived, police said.

The victim was taken to Piedmont Medical Center in Columbus, Ga., for treatment of the gunshot wound, police said.

The shooter is known to the victim, according to police.

The case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the Police Department’s Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

Callers can remain anonymous.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments