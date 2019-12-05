Auburn police arrested an Opelika man Wednesday on multiple charges stemming from a car chase that ended on foot.
According to a statement issued from Auburn police Capt. Lorenza Dorsey, Robert W. Boich III, 30, was spotted in a stolen 2020 Nissan Rogue about 4 p.m. by officers responding to burglary reports in the area of Covington Ridge and Moores Mill Drive.
The officer tried to do a traffic stop and the driver fled, Dorsey stated. After a short distance, the Nissan collided with two vehicles at the intersection of Moores Mill and Ogletree roads.
“After causing the crash, Boich exited the stolen vehicle and was apprehended after a foot pursuit by officers. Further investigation, including video surveillance footage ... as well as property recovered from Boich and the stolen vehicle determined he was also responsible for the burglary on Covington Ridge as well as another during the same time frame at a residence in the 600 block of Moores Mill Drive, where property valued over $500 was stolen,” Dorsey said.
Boich was charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree theft of property, fourth-degree theft of property, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, and fleeing/attempting to elude officers. He was transported to the Lee County Jail, where he was being held on a $23,000 bond.
One of the other drivers in the crash suffered minor injuries and was transported to EAMC for treatment, Dorsey said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.