Police lights

An unidentified pedestrian was struck and killed while walking along Interstate 85 early Wednesday morning, state troopers reported. 

The crash occurred at about the 21-mile marker in Shorter, Cpl. Jess Thornton, spokesman with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, said. 

The scene of the crash caused traffic delays that had cleared by late Wednesday morning.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available. 

