Phenix City police are investigating a Thursday morning bank robbery.
A black male suspect entered a Phenix City branch of Wells Fargo Bank, located at 1014 U.S. Highway 280 Bypass, shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday, Phenix City police said in a Thursday afternoon news release.
Police did not include any information on whether the suspect was armed or how he demanded money.
The suspect took an undisclosed amount of currency from the cash tills, said police.
The suspect “left the bank on foot where it is believed he got into a white Chevrolet Impala and left the area in an unknown direction,” the release reads.
No injuries were reported.
Police contacted the FBI, which is assisting with the investigation.
The case remains under investigation.
Police ask if anyone has any information in reference to this case to contact the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611.