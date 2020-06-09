A teen is dead following a drive-by shooting at a house party in Phenix City early Tuesday morning.
Phenix City police were called to a residence on 16th Avenue South at about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a shooting. Officers reported finding a male subject, later identified as Zion Quondarious Highsmith, 19, of Smiths, laying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.
Highsmith was taken by ambulance to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment. He was pronounced dead at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said.
Police investigators found that a small, light colored, four-door sedan, drove in front of the residence on 16th Avenue South and started firing a gun at the house and persons attending a party at about 12:43 a.m., said police.
Highsmith was outside near the street at the time of the drive-by when he was struck several times. The vehicle then left the scene, police said.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Police ask anyone information that will assist in this investigation to call police at (334) 448-2819 or (334) 448-2835.
