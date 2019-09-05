The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Phenix City man Wednesday, charging him with capital murder in connection to an August homicide in which the victim was found shot to death in his car.
Raekwon Leanto Parker, 23, was arrested at about 11 a.m. Wednesday and is charged with one count of capital murder, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday morning.
Parker’s arrested stems from an investigation into the Aug. 9 Phenix City shooting death of Demetrius Darrell Bradford Jr., 20, of Fort Mitchell.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to an unoccupied home on Lee Road 315 in Phenix City on Aug. 9 in reference to a report of suspicious activity.
Responding deputies discovered a deceased male victim in the driver’s seat of his vehicle. The victim, later identified as Bradford, appeared to have suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.
Bradford’s body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for a post mortem examination. The examination ruled Bradford’s manner of death was a homicide.
Parker remains in the Lee County Detention Facility without bond.
Police ask that anyone with information about this case or any other case to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or the Lee County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-522-7847.
