A Phenix City man is dead after his vehicle crashed early Wednesday morning following a pursuit with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Heath Stafford, 42, was killed when the 2002 Ford F-150 he was driving left the roadway and struck a utility pole at 2:09 a.m. on Lee Road 2024, about five miles west of Phenix City, Cpl. Jess Thornton of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

Stafford was pronounced dead a short time later at Piedmont Medical Center.

Stafford was refusing to stop for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at the time of the crash, Thornton added.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers are investigating the accident.

