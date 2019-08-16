A federal judge sentenced a Phenix City man, who was found guilty of federal drug and firearms charges, to more than 30 years in prison on Thursday.
Hector Manuel Bossio, 43, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for federal drug and firearms charges, according to a statement Friday from U.S. Attorney Louis Franklin Sr.’s Office.
Bossio was indicted by a federal grand jury in April 2017 for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in connection with a drug distribution crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm, the release said.
He was found guilty of all charges in May 2019.
“Far too many people are illegally carrying guns to support their drug trafficking trade,” Franklin said. “My office will continue to work with our federal, state and local partners to identify and prosecute the most dangerous offenders that threaten our communities.”
The judge who sentenced Bossio “determined he qualified as a career offender under the federal guidelines due to his violent criminal history,” the release read.
During Bossio’s trial, evidence showed that in January 2016 Phenix City police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle at a residence. Officers found a car that had been reported stolen out of Columbus, Georgia, when they arrived, said the release.
Officers approached the vehicle and found Bossio in the driver’s seat. The officers saw a bag of what was later confirmed to be methamphetamine in his lap, the release said.
Officers also found a handgun that was under Bossio’s leg on the driver’s seat when he exited the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed more methamphetamine along with digital scales and multiple cell phones.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Phenix City Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brandon Bates and Josh Wendell prosecuted the case.