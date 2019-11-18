Police lights

A Phenix City pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle early Monday morning in Phenix City.

Terry Gene Beebe, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Russell County Coroner’s Office after she struck on Highway 80 West, Phenix City police said.

The crash occurred at about 1:10 a.m. in the area of Wynn Road.

A gray Nissan Maxima, driven by Cloie Elizebeth Carlisle, 21, of Shiloh, Georgia, was traveling in the outside lane of Highway 80 and struck Beebe, who was walking in the center of the lane at the time of the accident, police said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. ​

