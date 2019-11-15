Phenix City police have charged a man arrested in Ohio with capital murder in connection to an October drive-by shooting.
Timothy Lamar Hayes was arrested Thursday in Ohio by the U.S. Marshal’s task force and is charged with the capital murder of Tremaine Markell Hutchinson, police said.
Hayes will be detained at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail pending extradition proceedings.
The Phenix City Police Department responded to a shots-fired call on Fifth Street South at about 4:15 p.m. on Oct. 6. Responding officers found a black male, later identified as Hutchinson, who had been shot and was unresponsive laying in the yard, said police.
Hutchinson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Russell County Coroner’s Office.
Witnesses told police that a small blue or grey SUV stopped in front of the residence and that the passenger of the vehicle shot Hutchinson multiple times before driving off.
The investigation determined that Hayes was the person who shot Hutchinson, authorities said, and police obtained warrants for the arrest of Hayes on Oct. 22.
A coordinated effort between the Phenix City Police Department, U.S. Marshal’s Task Force and the Ohio Marshal’s Task Force led to Hayes being taken into custody without incident on Thursday.
Once Hayes is returned to Phenix City he will have a preliminary hearing set.
