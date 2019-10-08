A Phenix City police officer was involved in a shooting while on duty Monday night.
The officer was responding to a domestic violence call at about 7:28 p.m. in the 1700 block of 16th Street, Phenix City police said in a Tuesday news release.
The suspect was taken to Piedmont Medical Center for treatment and the officer involved was placed on administrative leave.
The investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).
“The Phenix City Police Department is in the process of turning over all evidence, video, audio and other records over to the ALEA SBI and it will remain in their custody until the conclusion of their investigation,” the release reads.
The officer involved will remain on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.
No other details about the incident or what led to the shooting were made available Tuesday.
The Russell County District Attorney’s Office will present the completed investigation to a grand jury, police added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.