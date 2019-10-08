police lights

A Phenix City police officer was involved in a shooting while on duty Monday night.

The officer was responding to a domestic violence call at about 7:28 p.m. in the 1700 block of 16th Street, Phenix City police said in a Tuesday news release.

The suspect was taken to Piedmont Medical Center for treatment and the officer involved was placed on administrative leave.

The investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

“The Phenix City Police Department is in the process of turning over all evidence, video, audio and other records over to the ALEA SBI and it will remain in their custody until the conclusion of their investigation,” the release reads.

The officer involved will remain on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.

No other details about the incident or what led to the shooting were made available Tuesday.

The Russell County District Attorney’s Office will present the completed investigation to a grand jury, police added.

