Two suspects are at large after a Wednesday afternoon armed robbery of a Phenix City jewelry store.
A robbery at gunpoint, with shots fired, was reported at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Custom Jewelers Inc., located at 3747 U.S. Hwy. 80 in Phenix City police said.
Two subjects entered the store wearing masks and were armed with handguns, according to police.
The owner of the business heard the disturbance in the showroom from his office. The owner drew his firearm, exited the office and fired his weapon at two suspects, said police.
Police believe one suspect may have been hit by one of the rounds fired by the owner; however, police cannot confirm if the suspect was hit.
One suspect fled the scene on foot. The other attempted to leave in a vehicle but damaged the vehicle while trying to leave. The second suspect then fled on foot, said police.
Police then arrived on the scene and made contact with the owner. The information released by police was relayed to them.
An area of containment was established and extra units were called to the scene. Police continue to search for the suspects in a wooded area. However, no suspects were in custody as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, police said.
No injuries were reported by patrons or employees at the business.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Police ask anyone who may have information that could assist in this case to contact the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611.