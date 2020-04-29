Police lights

A person is dead following a Tuesday night shooting in Phenix City.

Phenix City police responded to the area of 10th Avenue South and Fontaine Road at about 8:25 p.m. in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they discovered a male subject suffering from several gunshot wounds, police said.

The victim was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus, Georgia, where he was pronounced dead by staff physicians at 10:34 p.m., said police.

The victim's body is being taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for an autopsy.

Police are unclear of the details of the shooting. They are asking anyone that has information in reference to the homicide to contact the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611.

Recommended for you

Load comments