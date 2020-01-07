Police lights

The Phenix City Police Department is investigating a Monday night shooting that left one person dead and another injured. 

Phenix City police were dispatched to the area of 19th Street and First Avenue at about 8:20 p.m. Monday in reference to shots fired, police said, the first of three calls related to the incident. 

Another call was received during the same time frame in reference to a person at CVS Pharmacy on Summerville Road and Pierce Road suffering from a gunshot wound, added police.

A third call to police came from Piedmont Hospital in Columbus, Georgia, in reference to a male who was taken into the emergency room with gunshot wounds that he received in Phenix City, said police.

Police believe that two men exchanged gun fire with each other near the parking lot of the River Walk, located at the intersection of 19th Street and First Avenue. Both men suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to Piedmont Hospital, said police.

One of the gunshot victims was pronounced dead by the emergency room staff doctor. The other victim was in stable condition as of Monday night, police said.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time pending family notification, said police.

Police have not determined a reason for the shooting and the case is still under investigation.

Police ask if anyone has details that would assist in the case to contact the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611.

