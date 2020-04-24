An Alexander City man has been arrested for sending sexually explicit photos to a 13-year-old girl, police say.
Benjamin David Barnes, 40, was arrested and charged with electronic solicitation of a child and transmission obscene material to a child by computer, the Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department said Friday.
Sheriff's investigators and the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) conducted an investigation on Tuesday which led to the arrest of Barnes the transmission of sexually explicit photos to a 13-year-old female as well as electronic solicitation of a minor, said police.
Barnes was placed in the Tallapoosa County Jail with a $40,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing.
