A suspect is charged in the Christmas Day shooting death of a Smiths Station man.
Delewis Antwan Collier, 37, is charged with murder in connection to the death of Sidney Jones, Phenix City police reported on Thursday.
Collier was taken into custody by the Phenix City Police Department and the U.S. Marshal’s Service on New Year's Day at about 7:45 p.m. He was taken to Russell County Jail for detention pending his 72-hour hearing, said police.
The arrest stems from an investigation into the Dec. 25 shooting at AJ’s Bar and Grill in Phenix City, 1702 U.S. Highway 280/431.
Police responded to the business just before midnight and found Jones suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died later at Piedmont Regional Hospital.
The case remains under investigation.
Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 448-2841 or (334) 448-2840.
