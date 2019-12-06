An Opelika man is facing an attempted murder charge following a weekend shooting that left one victim injured.
Branthony Keeon Wilson, 29, was arrested Thursday morning and charged with attempted murder, Opelika police said Friday.
Wilson’s charge stems from an early Sunday morning shooting in the 600 block of Meadow Avenue.
Opelika police responded to East Alabama Medical Center at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday in reference to a gunshot victim. Investigation into the incident led to the charge against Wilson.
The gunshot victim required surgery but was in stable condition Monday morning.
Wilson was booked into the Lee County Jail where he awaits bond.
