Three Smiths Station residents face child abuse charges of locking children into wooden cages on multiple occasions.
Pamela Deloris Bond, 66, James H. Bond, 69, and Kylla Michelle Mann, 30, were arrested Wednesday on several warrants for child abuse and reckless endangerment, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.
The Sheriff’s office received information Monday in regard to a possible child abuse situation in Smiths Station. Investigators and personnel from the Lee County Department of Human Resources conducted a welfare check at a residence in the 5000 block of Lee Road 246.
Investigators found four children, ages 3, 4, 10 and 11 years old, and two wood cages with hasps and locks on them. Evidence revealed that the children had been locked in the cages on multiple occasions, said authorities.
A fifth child, age 8 months, was also found by investigators to live at the Smiths Station residence; however, the child was not present at the time of contact, added authorities.
All five children were removed from the residence and are in the care of the county's department of human resources. The three adults were taken to Lee County Jail.
Pamela Bond is charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse of child less than 6 years of age, two counts of reckless endangerment and one count of tampering with physical evidence. She is held on a $123,000 bond.
James Bond is charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse of child less than 6 years of age and two counts of reckless endangerment. He is held on a $122,000 bond.
Mann is charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse of child less than 6 years of age and two counts of reckless endangerment. She is held on a $122,000 bond.
Police ask that anyone with information about the case to contact Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 749-5651 or Lee County Crime Stoppers at (888) 522-7847.
