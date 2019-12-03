Several credit cards were stolen at the Iron Bowl and Opelika police are looking for the suspects who are using them.
Opelika police received several complaints Monday of fraudulent use of credit/debit cards at multiple businesses in Tiger Town.
The suspects used cards that were stolen at the Auburn vs. Alabama football game on Saturday, police said
There are at least five suspects: three black males and two black females. They used the stolen cards at Target, Bed Bath & Beyond and Home Depot, said police.
The suspect vehicle in the case is a dark-colored four-door passenger car that may be a Hyundai.
Police say one of the female suspects was also seen wearing a “Bama” sweatshirt or hoodie, tan pants and was carrying a red purse. The other female suspect was last seen wearing a black hat, glasses, a multicolored striped shirt and black pants.
One of the male suspects was last seen wearing a red and gray “Bama” hat, glasses, red hoodie and blue jeans. The suspect also had a white goatee.
The second male suspect was last seen wearing a blue hat, blue button-up shirt and blue jeans. He also had a white beard.
The third male suspect was last seen wearing a white and red “Roll Tide” hat with sunglasses, a white and red Alabama shirt, dark colored pants and white shoes with red accents, said police.
Police ask that anyone with information on this incident or can identify any of the suspect to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous.
