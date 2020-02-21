A Columbus, Georgia, woman is facing drug trafficking charges in Auburn after investigators discovered more than 6.5 kilos of cocaine and more than 6 pounds of marijuana.

Kathy Ann Whitfield, 60, was arrested by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and Auburn Police Division Narcotics Unit Monday on a felony warrant charging her with trafficking, Auburn police said Friday morning.

Whitfield’s arrest stems from a joint investigation between the DEA and Auburn police, and a search at a Lee County residence where Whitfield was located, police said.

Investigators recovered more than 6.5 kilos of cocaine, a kilo press, more than 6 pounds of marijuana, an AR-15 rifle and an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, however; the investigation has led to the total seizure of about $500,000 in U.S. currency, 15 kilos of cocaine, more than 6 pounds of marijuana and an assault rifle to this date, added police.

Whitfield was taken to the Lee County Detention Facility where she was booked and later released on a $50,000 bond.

