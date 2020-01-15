The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the Tuesday morning burglary of a Dadeville area pharmacy.
Jim’s Pharmacy, located on County Road 34 in Dadeville, was burglarized at about 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, authorities said.
Preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that two unknown black males, wearing gray hoodies, black pants and masks, forcibly entered the pharmacy and took an undermined number of pharmaceuticals, said authorities.
Police ask if anyone has any information on this case to contact the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department at (256) 825-4264 or Secret Witness at (256) 827-2035.
