Auburn police are investigating a reported robbery that occurred near Auburn University’s campus early Sunday morning.
The victim reported that at about 1 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Magnolia Avenue, an assailant poked her in the back with an unknown object and demanded her wallet, Auburn University campus safety said.
A weapon was not seen. The assailant fled the area in an unknown direction, added authorities.
Authorities described the assailant as a black male who is about five feet, nine inches tall and weighs about 170-180 pounds. The assailant was dressed in a black jacket, white shirt and black hat at the time of the incident, said authorities.
Police ask if anyone has information related to this incident or any suspicious activity or persons to call 911 or the non-emergency line at 334-501-3100.
