Area police are investigating two deaths that occurred over the holiday weekend.

Opelika police are searching for information about a Monday afternoon shooting that left Kevin Oliver, 33, dead. 

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Covenant Drive on Monday at approximately 2:25 p.m. after gunshots were fired. 

Officers were told that a man had been shot and removed from the scene in a vehicle, according to an Opelika police press release.

Police located the vehicle and Oliver about a mile from the scene, according to an update from the Lee County Coroner's Office. 

Emergency medical personnel transported the victim to the East Alabama Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead by emergency room staff, authorities said.

"[Oliver] was pronounced dead from his injuries at 2:54 p.m.," the coroner's update said. "Police are searching searching for a person of interest, but no arrest has been made currently."

The case is currently under investigation by the Opelika Police Department, the Lee County coroner and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences. 

Authorities ask that anyone with information call the Opelika Detective Division (334-705-5220), the Opelika Police Secret Witness Hotline (334-745-8665) or the Lee County Coroner Secret Witness Line (334-742-4339)

This story will be updated.

Tallapoosa death

The Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Office, meanwhile, is investigating the death of a man found in Dadeville on Sunday. 

Authorities responded to the scene near North Holiday Drive at approximately 1:25 p.m. Sunday, according to a Monday morning press release. 

Anthony Lee Thornton, 34, was found by a nearby lake.

The Sheriff's Office said that its investigation is pending the results of the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences autopsy. 

