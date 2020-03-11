A Lanett teen is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting a man twice in a dispute over a watch.
Jonathan Golden, 19, was arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection to a March 1 shooting, Lanett police said Wednesday morning.
Lanett police were dispatched to the 800 block of 19th Street Southwest at about 10:20 a.m. on March 1 in reference to a gunshot victim.
Police located the victim, Martavious Ridgeway, suffering from two gunshot wounds when they arrived. An investigation into the shooting followed.
Police learned during investigation that Golden and Ridgeway were having a dispute over a watch. The argument escalated with Golden producing a pistol and shooting Ridgeway twice, police said.
Golden was arrested without incident, added police.
