A Louisiana teen is facing theft and drug charges in Auburn after police discovered a stolen firearm and marijuana in his possession during a traffic stop.
Skylar T. Long, 19, of Watson, Louisiana, was charged Wednesday with second-degree receiving stolen property, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a pistol without a permit, Auburn police announced.
Auburn police officers were on a routine patrol Wednesday morning when they observed an individual asleep at the wheel of a vehicle stopped along the roadway in the 100 block of Shell Toomer Parkway, said police.
Officers made contact with the driver, who was identified as Long. A search followed and resulted in officers finding a stolen firearm, along with a quantity of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, said police.
Police took Long into custody on the warrants. Long was taken to the Lee County Jail where he was being held on a $6,000 bond, added police.
