Deputies discovered 3 pounds of methamphetamine during a Lee County traffic stop. 

Two women are facing drug charges after authorities reported finding 3 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

Stormy Leigh Rodriguez, 44, of Smiths Station, and Ashley Marie Cooper, 33, were arrested Wednesday on numerous drug charges, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Deputies stopped a vehicle on U.S. Highway 280 East near Lee Road 88 in northwest Lee County on Thursday for a traffic violation, authorities said.

They conducted a K-9 search of the vehicle during the traffic stop. The search led to the discovery of the methamphetamine, which has a street value of about $40,000, said authorities. They also recovered a small quantity of marijuana.

Rodriguez is charged with drug trafficking methamphetamine, first- degree possession of marijuana and using a false identity to obstruct justice. She is being held on a $53,000 bond.

Cooper is charged with drug trafficking methamphetamine and first- degree possession of marijuana. She is being held on a $53,000 bond.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Lee County Crime Stoppers at 888-522-7847.

