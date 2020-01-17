Meth found

Deputies discovered 3 pounds of methamphetamine during a Lee County traffic stop. 

Two women are facing drug charges after authorities reported finding 3 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

Stormy Leigh Rodriguez, 44, of Smiths Station, and Ashley Marie Cooper, 33, were arrested Wednesday and are charged with numerous drug charges, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday morning.

Deputies stopped a vehicle of U.S. Highway 280 East near Lee Road 88 in northwest Lee County on Thursday for a traffic violation, authorities said.

They conducted a K9 “free air search” of the vehicle during the traffic stop. The search led to the discovery of 3 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of about $40,000, said authorities.

Deputies also recovered a small quantity of marijuana.

Rodriguez is charged with drug trafficking methamphetamine, first-degree possession of marijuana and using a false identity to obstruct justice. She is being held on a $53,000 bond.

Cooper is charged with drug trafficking methamphetamine and first-degree possession of marijuana. She is being held on a $53,000 bond.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Lee County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-522-7847.

