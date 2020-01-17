Two women are facing drug charges after authorities reported finding 3 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.
Stormy Leigh Rodriguez, 44, of Smiths Station, and Ashley Marie Cooper, 33, were arrested Wednesday and are charged with numerous drug charges, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday morning.
Deputies stopped a vehicle of U.S. Highway 280 East near Lee Road 88 in northwest Lee County on Thursday for a traffic violation, authorities said.
They conducted a K9 “free air search” of the vehicle during the traffic stop. The search led to the discovery of 3 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of about $40,000, said authorities.
Deputies also recovered a small quantity of marijuana.
Rodriguez is charged with drug trafficking methamphetamine, first-degree possession of marijuana and using a false identity to obstruct justice. She is being held on a $53,000 bond.
Cooper is charged with drug trafficking methamphetamine and first-degree possession of marijuana. She is being held on a $53,000 bond.
Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Lee County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-522-7847.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.