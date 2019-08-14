police lights

Opelika Police Division

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 900 block of Fox Run Parkway.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1600 block of Pepperell Parkway.

Auburn Police Division

>Theft was reported in the 100 block of South College Street.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1400 block of South College Street.

>Gail Elaine Williams, 44, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 1400 block of Lee Road 242, Smiths.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

>Theft was reported by a resident on County Road 89 South, Camp Hill.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

