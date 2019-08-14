Opelika Police Division
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 900 block of Fox Run Parkway.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1600 block of Pepperell Parkway.
Auburn Police Division
>Theft was reported in the 100 block of South College Street.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1400 block of South College Street.
>Gail Elaine Williams, 44, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 1400 block of Lee Road 242, Smiths.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>Theft was reported by a resident on County Road 89 South, Camp Hill.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**