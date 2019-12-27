Auburn Police Division
Fraudulent use of credit debit card, 1800 block of Shug Jordan Parkway.
Theft of property — fourth degree, 1700 block of South College Street.
Criminal trespass — third degree, 2100 block of Moores Mill Road.
Duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle, 1700 block of South College Street.
A 20-year-old, of Auburn, arrested in 4000 block of Beth Anne Place for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana — second degree.
Aaron Joseph Hippely arrested in the 900 block of Country Club Drive for failure to appear (bail jumping — second degree).
Betty Jean Sandlin arrested in the 1700 block of Shug Jordan Parkway for failure to appear.
Brittany Nicole Maxine Sandlin arrested in the 1700 block of Shug Jordan Parkway for failure to appear.
Judy Duck Cannon arrested in the 1300 block of Tulip Court for failure to appear (bail jumping — second degree).
William Todd Rowan, arrested at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear (traffic). Opelika Police Department
Theft of property — third degree, 100 block of North 20th Street.
Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft, 800 block of Crawford Road.
Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft, 3500 block of Birmingham Highway.
Identity theft, 600 block of Car Tech Drive.
Criminal possession of forged instrument — first degree, 2200 block of Tiger Town Parkway.
Robbery of an individual, 1600 block of Spring Drive.
Theft of property — first degree, 4400 block of North Park Drive.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
Judy Cannon, 65, of Auburn, was arrested for failure to appear — possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear — possession of marijuana — second degree.
Brandon Lee Pool, 41, of Roanoke, was arrested for failure to appear — driving while revoked.
Kevin Lee Lashley 20, of Dadeville, was arrested for failure to appear — failure to register vehicle.
Kenneth Wayne Boyd 41, of Valley, was arrested for failure to appear — possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear — tampering with physical evidence, failure to appear — resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, attempting to elude law enforcement and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robinson Forrest Reeves 21, of Hartsville, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
