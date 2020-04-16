Auburn Police Division
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in the 600 block of Shug Jordan Parkway.
>Theft of property (unlocked vehicle) and fraudulent use of credit/debit card were reported in the 500 block of Shelton Mill Road.
>Miscellaneous theft was reported in the 2500 block of Farmville Lakes Drive.
>Theft of property was reported in the 1200 block of South College Street.
>First-degree robbery was reported in the 1100 block of Northwood Drive.
>An Auburn 19-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property and second-degree possession of marijuana.
>A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property, firearms license required and second-degree possession of marijuana.
>A 15-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property.
Opelika Police Department
>Jose Luis Beltran, 26, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Lanett Police Department
>Santiago Diego Santiago, 21, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with attempting to elude law enforcement and public intoxication.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
