Lee County Sheriff's Office
>Second-degree theft of property and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 528, Phenix City.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 218, Phenix City.
>Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported at 670 Lee Road 199, Salem.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the first block of Lee Road 2077, Phenix City.
>Attempt to commit murder/other crime was reported at 626 Lee Road 40, Opelika.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 400 block of Lee Road 443, Phenix City.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported at 80 Lee Road 421, Opelika.
>Second-degree assault was reported in the 8222 Lee Road 252, Opelika.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 500 block of Lee Road 222, Smiths.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 600 block of Lee Road 102, Smiths.
>Carlton Michael Lilly, 35, was arrested and charged with attempt to commit murder/other crime.
>Clint Wilson Langley, 49, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.
>Chelsie Noel Downing, 31, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol), open container of alcohol in vehicle and resisting arrest.
Auburn Police Division
>Theft of property was reported in the 2600 block of Horseshoe Path.
>Theft of property was reported in the 300 block of North Dean Road.
>Kevin Williams Fitch, 33, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, fourth-degree theft of property and third-degree criminal trespass.
>A Wagarville 36-year-old was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Opelika Police Department
>First-degree theft of lost property was reported in the 3100 block of Grand National Parkway.
Lanett Police Department
>Second-degree theft of property and third-degree burglary were reported in the 500 block of South 15th Avenue.
>Second-degree theft of property and unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle were reported in the 1700 block of North Second Street.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
