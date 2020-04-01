police lights

Lee County Sheriff's Office

>Second-degree theft of property and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 528, Phenix City. 

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 218, Phenix City. 

>Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported at 670 Lee Road 199, Salem. 

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the first block of Lee Road 2077, Phenix City. 

>Attempt to commit murder/other crime was reported at 626 Lee Road 40, Opelika. 

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 400 block of Lee Road 443, Phenix City. 

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported at 80 Lee Road 421, Opelika. 

>Second-degree assault was reported in the 8222 Lee Road 252, Opelika. 

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 500 block of Lee Road 222, Smiths. 

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 600 block of Lee Road 102, Smiths. 

>Carlton Michael Lilly, 35, was arrested and charged with attempt to commit murder/other crime. 

>Clint Wilson Langley, 49, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault. 

>Chelsie Noel Downing, 31, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol), open container of alcohol in vehicle and resisting arrest. 

Auburn Police Division

>Theft of property was reported in the 2600 block of Horseshoe Path.

>Theft of property was reported in the 300 block of North Dean Road.

>Kevin Williams Fitch, 33, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, fourth-degree theft of property and third-degree criminal trespass.

>A Wagarville 36-year-old was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Opelika Police Department

>First-degree theft of lost property was reported in the 3100 block of Grand National Parkway.

Lanett Police Department

>Second-degree theft of property and third-degree burglary were reported in the 500 block of South 15th Avenue.

>Second-degree theft of property and unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle were reported in the 1700 block of North Second Street.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

