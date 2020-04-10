police lights

Opelika Police Department

>First-degree theft of property was reported near mile 66 on Interstate 85.

>Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 1700 block of Chewacala Road.

Auburn Police Division

>Theft of property was reported in the 1200 block of Juniper Drive.

>Theft of property was reported in the 300 block of Butternut Drive.

Valley Police Department

>Bridget King, 52, of Valley, was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence and public intoxication.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported by a resident of Powell Drive in Jacksons Gap.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

