Opelika Police Department
>First-degree theft of property was reported near mile 66 on Interstate 85.
>Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 1700 block of Chewacala Road.
Auburn Police Division
>Theft of property was reported in the 1200 block of Juniper Drive.
>Theft of property was reported in the 300 block of Butternut Drive.
Valley Police Department
>Bridget King, 52, of Valley, was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence and public intoxication.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported by a resident of Powell Drive in Jacksons Gap.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.