Auburn Police Division
>Theft of property (unlocked vehicle) was reported Friday in the 1700 block of South College Street.
>Indecent exposure was reported Saturday.
>Third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree cruelty to dog/cat were reported Sunday in the 1600 block of Lee Road 12.
>Sterling William Edwards, Jr. was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Opelika Police Department
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 4100 block of Academy Drive.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 1900 block of Arbor Lane.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of East Collinwood Circle.
>Keiunna Wilson, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
>Sergio Lopez-Perez, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Lanett Police Department
>Deandre’ Spence, 23, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, reckless endangerment and attempting to elude police.
>Shauna Stone, 34, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
>Second-degree stalking was reported in the 1400 block of North Eighth Avenue.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
