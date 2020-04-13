police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Theft of property (unlocked vehicle) was reported Friday in the 1700 block of South College Street. 

>Indecent exposure was reported Saturday. 

>Third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree cruelty to dog/cat were reported Sunday in the 1600 block of Lee Road 12. 

>Sterling William Edwards, Jr. was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

Opelika Police Department

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 4100 block of Academy Drive.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 1900 block of Arbor Lane.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of East Collinwood Circle.

>Keiunna Wilson, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

>Sergio Lopez-Perez, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Lanett Police Department

>Deandre’ Spence, 23, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, reckless endangerment and attempting to elude police.

>Shauna Stone, 34, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

>Second-degree stalking was reported in the 1400 block of North Eighth Avenue.

